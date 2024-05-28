Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 234,139 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,139 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.02% of WNS worth $121,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in WNS by 62.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $15,697,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 103.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,493. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

