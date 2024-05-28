Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $98,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,109,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,649,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.22. 828,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

