Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,326 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $127,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,527 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,132 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 445,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,176,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $133.25. 938,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

