Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $137,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $11,668,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,912,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 358,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 321,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.