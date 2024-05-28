Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVR were worth $93,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NVR by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $18.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7,397.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,733.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,269.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

