Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 627,796 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $111,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 170,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 115,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 254,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,077. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

