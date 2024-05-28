Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2,426.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714,634 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of CRH worth $195,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $941,562,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 1,706,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,437. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

