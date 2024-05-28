Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $96,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 187,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,428,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,727,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

