Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 26,315 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $109,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.44. 606,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $88.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.