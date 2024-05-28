Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $89.91 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 527,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,913,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

TXN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,009. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.