Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.85% of Pool worth $131,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.82. 35,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.