Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 142.9% in May

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Athena Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 76,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,495. Athena Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.