Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlas Stock Performance

Atlas stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.