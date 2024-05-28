Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
Atlas stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.
Atlas Company Profile
