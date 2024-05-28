AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 207,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.50. 24,995,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,262,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.