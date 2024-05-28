Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUUD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Auddia has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Get Auddia alerts:

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.