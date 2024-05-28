Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Up 4.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66. 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 70,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

