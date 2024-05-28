AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Todd Alan Cunningham Sells 28,424 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Alan Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 955,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.07. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

