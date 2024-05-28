AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Todd Alan Cunningham Sells 28,424 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Todd Alan Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00.
AvidXchange Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 955,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.07. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
