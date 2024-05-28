B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 11,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,316. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

