Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baijiayun Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Baijiayun Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

