Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.4%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.42 and last traded at $39.53. 7,036,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,960,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

