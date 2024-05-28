Bank of America Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $61.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Merus by 47.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Merus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

