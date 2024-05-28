Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MPV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 14,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.42.
Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
