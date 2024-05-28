Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 14,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

(Get Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.