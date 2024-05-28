Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $370.05 million and $15.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,561,163 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

