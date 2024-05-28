Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Up 264.9% in May

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
BENFW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Beneficient
