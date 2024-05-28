Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Up 264.9% in May

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

BENFW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Beneficient alerts:

About Beneficient

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.