BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 1,508.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BetterLife Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %
BETRF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About BetterLife Pharma
