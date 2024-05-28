Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.26.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
