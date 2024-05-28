BILL (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.73

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.73 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 92597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

BILL Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

