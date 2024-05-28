Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Biogen by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.0 %

BIIB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 166,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,755. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.