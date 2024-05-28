Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the April 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.34% of Biomerica worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 103,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.92. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

About Biomerica

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

