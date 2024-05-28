Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $9.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $62.36 or 0.00092054 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,747.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.06 or 0.00684981 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00056694 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,707,634 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
