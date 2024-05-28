Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.20. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 6,704,808 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $854.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.65.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

