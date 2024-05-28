BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $95.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.