Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.65

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 57269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $14,919,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.