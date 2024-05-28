BNB Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $88.58 billion and $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $600.18 or 0.00874221 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,622 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,575,630.48363537. The last known price of BNB is 603.49912979 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2168 active market(s) with $1,421,462,717.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.