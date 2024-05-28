Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Decreased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,593. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 67.92% and a net margin of 5.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

