Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWMN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,268,237.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,268,237.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,347 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.