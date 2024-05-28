BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.080 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,593. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

