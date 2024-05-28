BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Update

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BranchOut Food

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

BranchOut Food Price Performance

Shares of BOF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. BranchOut Food has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 100.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%.

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.