Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.80. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 105,116 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $801.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

