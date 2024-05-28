Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Braskem Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE BAK opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.