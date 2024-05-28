Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Braskem Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAK opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 174,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Braskem by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 94,099 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 16.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 417,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

