Brian Ferdinand Sells 3,820 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Ferdinand sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $72,503.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ LUXH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUXH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Recommended Stories

