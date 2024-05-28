Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $1,412.45. 2,290,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,328.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,208.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $654.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

