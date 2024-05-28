Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

NYSE BNL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 857,141 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $20,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

