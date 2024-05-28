Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $43.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $737.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

