Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target at $16.92

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 43.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $14,626,000. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

