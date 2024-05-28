Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $13.29

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on TASK. Guggenheim began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of TASK opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 155,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

