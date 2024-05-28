Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $134.50

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Transcat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRNS

Transcat Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

Transcat stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.