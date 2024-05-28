Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 863

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($11.02).

TPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.09) to GBX 950 ($12.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.24) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 862.50 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 934.20 ($11.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 747.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,766.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.