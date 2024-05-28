Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $69.95

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

