Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $84.38

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.